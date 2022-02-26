Myrtle Beach churches host prayer vigil for Ukraine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Prayers in English and Ukrainian filled Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

Members from several different churches gathered to offer up prayers for the unrest in Ukraine.

Before the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel lit up blue and yellow to share its support for Ukraine, members from various churches got together to show their support the best way they know how: through prayer.

“God has promised that he would answer our prayers when two or three gather together in his name,” said Scott Campbell, who attended the vigil.

Campbell has spent the past few days thinking about his time in Ukraine when he went on a mission trip at a youth camp for two weeks.

He’s thought about the memories, the culture - but more than anything, he’s been thinking about the kids he worked with at the camp.

“They’ve been on my heart, just praying for their safety,” said Campbell. “Praying for their families. Just trying to imagine what they must be going through right now.”

Campbell and his wife, Amy, were joined by a few dozen fellow church-goers who got together to share as many prayers as they could as a group.

Among them was NewSpring Church Minister Vladimir Melnytskyy, who’s Ukrainian and still has family in the country.

“There are bombs being dropped near my family,” he said. “Imagine if that was happening right here? So, they are desperate for our prayers.”

The Campbells and Melnytskyy are hoping their prayers make an impact overseas.

Campbell is hoping the faith he brought with him on his mission trip, is helping those kids pull through this.

“We have his promise that those kids did hear his word that week,” said Campbell. “Hopefully they’re relying on the promise as well.”

Leaders from each of the churches at the prayer vigil say they’re going to continue their prayer efforts during each of their individual services this weekend.

