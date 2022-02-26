Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools no longer requiring masks on school buses

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools announced Saturday that masks will no longer be required for students and staff on school buses, effective immediately.

In a statement, the district said the decision comes after a similar announcement by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday in response to new CDC guidelines over mask-wearing.

The CDC stated that most healthy Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors, but also extended to “buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

MORE COVERAGE | CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks

HCS’s updated policy also comes the same week ask it discontinued several of its COVID-19 protocols to align with updated guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Thursday, HCS has not enacted COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program.

Exceptions, however, are being made for schools that meet a certain threshold of positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
This Is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach barbershop celebrating 70 years of business
.
Preparations underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Feb. 24 SCHSL basketball playoff highlights