Horry County Schools no longer requiring masks on school buses

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools announced Saturday that masks will no longer be required for students and staff on school buses, effective immediately.

In a statement, the district said the decision comes after a similar announcement by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday in response to new CDC guidelines over mask-wearing.

The CDC stated that most healthy Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors, but also extended to “buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.”

HCS’s updated policy also comes the same week ask it discontinued several of its COVID-19 protocols to align with updated guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

As of Thursday, HCS has not enacted COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program.

Exceptions, however, are being made for schools that meet a certain threshold of positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff.

