Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
.
Preparations underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Feb. 24 SCHSL basketball playoff highlights
Former NC police chief found, arrested in SC after search
Former NC police chief found, arrested in SC after search