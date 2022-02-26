Submit a Tip
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in the Pee Dee next month, according to a listing on his website.

The “Save America Rally” will take place on March 12 at the Florence Regional Airport. Doors open at 2 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“After a year of crises and failures from the Biden Administration, it’s no surprise folks are eager to rally behind a Republican, America First agenda. That’s why we’re excited to welcome President Trump back to South Carolina,” South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

