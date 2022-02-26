Deana Carter, Davisson Brothers Band and Cooper Alan added to CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three more artists have been added to the lineup for this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

The festival announced Friday that Deana Carter, the Davison Brothers Band and Cooper Alan will join the event set to be headlined by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

Carter is known for her breakout 1996 single “Strawberry Wine,” which won a CMA Award the following year.

The Davison Brothers Band are known for their singles “Pond Fishing” and “Po’ Boyz,” while Alan’s video for his song “Can’t Dance” has over 1 million views on YouTube.

This year’s full CCMF lineup will be announced on March 4, with the festival’s mobile app release also scheduled for that day.

CCMF will be held June 9-12 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in Myrtle Beach.

Tickets are still on sale. Click here for more information.

