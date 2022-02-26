Darlington County to break ground on $4M museum expansion
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington County is getting ready to break ground on a massive new addition to the county’s museum.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the current museum in Darlington.
The new museum building is a gift from Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who left $4 million to the Darlington County Historical Commission when she died.
Officials expect construction to last about a year.
