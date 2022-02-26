Coastal Carolina softball tallies second straight victory

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (7-5) used two three-run innings to earn its second consecutive victory of the Chanticleer Showdown, downing the Central Michigan Chippewas 9-3 on Friday night at St. John Stadium.

Central Michigan started the scoring efforts with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, before Coastal recorded back-to-back doubles from Abbey Montoya and Riley Zana before Keirstin Roose sent her fifth home run of the season over the right-center-field wall to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Chants.

The Coastal defense came up big in the top of the second inning, as the Chants sat the Chippewas down in order including a throw from Makiya Thomas in center field to get the runner at second base. CCU continued with the momentum by adding two more runs in the bottom frame courtesy of Thomas’ two-run home run into the center-field palm trees to make the score 5-2.

The Chippewas added another run in the top of the fourth via an RBI single to left field from Shannon Stein to cut into the Chants lead at 5-3. In the bottom of the fourth, Riley Zana notched CCU’s fourth double of the night driving home Thomas to add another Coastal run.

Coastal added its final three runs of the night in the bottom of the fifth inning. Thomas started the scoring efforts with a single to the shortstop that advanced all runners and sent home pinch-runner Da’Vidria Robinson. Montoya added another single driving home Madison Hudson to make the score 8-3. The Chants’ final run came via a fielder’s choice – as Thomas slid under the tag at home plate.

In the circle, freshman Nicolette Picone picked up her third win of the season allowing just one run in 4.0 innings of work and notched two strikeouts. Mady Volpe and Raelee Brabham also saw action in the circle recording a combined 3.0 innings of work, allowing just three hits, two runs, and tallying four strikeouts.

Thomas and Montoya each finished the night going 3-for-4, with Thomas recording three runs and three RBIs. Zana also tallied a team-leading three RBIs as the sophomore went 2-for-4.

Coastal returns to the field on Day Three of the Chanticleer Showdown at St. John Stadium. The Chants are set to face Maryland for their lone contest of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

