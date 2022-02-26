Submit a Tip
2022 SC elections likely to use maps passed by lawmakers

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Possible federal trials over whether South Carolina’s new election districts discriminate against Black voters have been delayed several months, making it likely the new maps will be used for U.S. House and state House elections in 2022.

The NAACP says it couldn’t be ready for a trial by next week and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in an Alabama case showing the justices were reluctant to redraw maps close to elections.

That decision led state election officials to begin planning to use the districts approved by the General Assembly when filing for candidates starts on March 16.

Party primaries are in June with the general election in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

