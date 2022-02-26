1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash involving a bus near Conway on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 1700 block of Highway 544 shortly before 9:10 p.m.

The one person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

HCFR also said more than 30 medical transport waivers were signed at the scene.

Lanes of traffic in the area are blocked, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

