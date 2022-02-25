Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Clifford West, Makeon Jalik Holmes, and Bradford Dale Rogerson
Feds charge five for alleged drug trafficking ring in Pawleys Island area
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey arrested (via Horry County Police Department)
‘I didn’t harbor him’: Former NC police chief arrested at aunt’s home in Loris after faking death
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
.
Preparations underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon
Feb. 24 SCHSL basketball playoff highlights
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Former NC police chief found, arrested in SC after search
Former NC police chief found, arrested in SC after search