Preparations underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With a little over a week to go, the City of Myrtle Beach is putting some of the finishing touches ahead of the 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Metal fences began going up Friday down Robert Grissom Parkway, ahead of the event itself on March 5.

The city expects around 4,000 runners to make the trip each year, along with their family and friends. It equates to a nearly $2 million economic impact, with money flowing into Myrtle Beach businesses to help kick off tourism season.

“The Myrtle Beach Marathon is kind of the launching pad for all the spring tourism activities,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Some roads will also be blocked during the race, including Mr. Joe White Avenue, Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. Kruea says it’s important to have a plan if you’re looking to head out next week.

“The bypass is not part of the marathon race,” he said. “You can travel there, but in town, plan ahead. Leave some extra time to get around because roads will be blocked.”

The event isn’t just for marathon runners though. There will also be a half-marathon, 5K and a Family Fun Run that anyone can sign up for.

Registration closes Friday, March 4.

Click here for more information.

