MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Myrtle Beach Campus is having an Open House on Saturday, February 26th at 11 am.

You can learn how to become an Aviation Technician. PIA offers Aviation Maintenance and Aviation Electronics programs.

Join them to see if a future in this career is for you!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.