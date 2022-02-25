Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Families in Ukraine are fearing for their lives after Russia invaded the country earlier this week.

For Ukrainians who now call the Grand Strand home, they can only rely on phone calls to keep in contact with family members across the world.

Hearing her Ukrainian mother’s voice brings relief to Anastasiia Sliusarenko, who lives in Myrtle Beach.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

“They called me saying jets are flying on top of the house where I grew up,” she said. “Tanks are going through my city. My parents are separated. People are dying in my city.”

Each minute matters to Sliusarenko. A phone call away is the only thing she has to stay in touch with her family during the war.

Sliusarenko says for her and other Ukrainians in the area - watching the war unfold in real-time is too much to bear.

“We cannot eat, we cannot sleep. After that message there were a lot of tears, there were a lot of screams on our side because nobody will ever be ready for war,” she said.

Sliusarenko said she and others away from the country can only ask for help - particularly from the United States and NATO. She and other Ukrainians in the area also held a demonstration at Myrtle Beach City Hall on Thursday.

“With all the hearts together, I am hoping that the world will react,” she said. “That they will care. And that they will support Ukraine, my homeland, my family to stay alive.”

The group is planning to have another demonstration on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
This Is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach barbershop celebrating 70 years of business
.
Preparations underway for 25th Myrtle Beach Marathon
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Myrtle Beach Chamber launches Partnership Grand Strand Foundation
Feb. 24 SCHSL basketball playoff highlights