‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Families in Ukraine are fearing for their lives after Russia invaded the country earlier this week.

For Ukrainians who now call the Grand Strand home, they can only rely on phone calls to keep in contact with family members across the world.

Hearing her Ukrainian mother’s voice brings relief to Anastasiia Sliusarenko, who lives in Myrtle Beach.

“They called me saying jets are flying on top of the house where I grew up,” she said. “Tanks are going through my city. My parents are separated. People are dying in my city.”

Each minute matters to Sliusarenko. A phone call away is the only thing she has to stay in touch with her family during the war.

Sliusarenko says for her and other Ukrainians in the area - watching the war unfold in real-time is too much to bear.

“We cannot eat, we cannot sleep. After that message there were a lot of tears, there were a lot of screams on our side because nobody will ever be ready for war,” she said.

Sliusarenko said she and others away from the country can only ask for help - particularly from the United States and NATO. She and other Ukrainians in the area also held a demonstration at Myrtle Beach City Hall on Thursday.

“With all the hearts together, I am hoping that the world will react,” she said. “That they will care. And that they will support Ukraine, my homeland, my family to stay alive.”

The group is planning to have another demonstration on Saturday.

