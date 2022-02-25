FIRST ALERT: Chilly tonight with rain returning tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The clouds came back today which kept our highs in the upper 50s. We’ll stay dry tonight, however rain will be returning tomorrow.

TONIGHT

We’ll stay quiet this evening with cloudy skies. Northeast winds will keep us chilly tonight with overnight lows around the upper 40s for The Grand Strand and mid 40s inland. Temperatures are going to continue to stay throughout the weekend. Tomorrow are highs are expected to reach in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW

A weak storm system will bring chances for rain. We should be dry for most of the morning in the Pee Dee region. Rain will arrive around lunchtime near Florence. Showers won’t arrive to the Grand Strand until late afternoon. Showers will wrap up around midnight and clouds will clear out by Monday morning. We’re not expecting that much rain with this storm system. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. This won’t improve our drought conditions in Horry County

Rain arrives late Sunday afternoon in the Grand Strand (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will start off cool early next week and then warm up as we head into the middle of the week. Look for highs to reach the upper 50s on Monday but end the week with highs in the upper 60s to low-mid 70s! As of now, we’re dry through next work week.

Cooler weekend with warmer weather ahead (WMBF)

