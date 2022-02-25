Feds charge five for alleged drug trafficking ring in Pawleys Island area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested and two remain at large for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking operation in the Pawleys Island area.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a recently unsealed indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

Officials said some of the defendants are charged with specific instances of drug distribution, while one faces various firearms offenses.

The defendants were identified as:

Andrew Clifford West, Jr., 36, of Pawleys Island, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. If convicted, West faces between 5 and 40 years in prison.

Makeon Jalik Holmes, 22, of Pawleys Island, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. If convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

Bradford Dale Rogerson, 47, of Pawleys Island, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Rogerson is also charged with illegally possessing firearms and ammunition as an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and with possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted, Rogerson faces between 5 years and life imprisonment.

Online records show West, Holmes, and Rogerson were taken into custody on Feb. 17 and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. All three have entered not guilty pleas in the case, according to court documents.

Two other defendants, Ernest Arthur Bryant, III, 35, of Pawleys Island, and David Mikle Syndab, 62, of Pawleys Island, remain at large.

During the joint federal and local investigation, agents seized thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and several firearms, the release stated.

“This case showcases this office’s continuing effort to protect the people of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “Along with our federal, state, and local partners, we ae committed to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting organizations that traffic in dangerous narcotics. It is especially dangerous when these drug trafficking organizations use firearms.”

The case was investigated by the DEA, with assistance from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.