Feb. 24 SCHSL high school basketball playoff scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball quarterfinals came to a close on Thursday night. Four local teams were in action looking to advance to their respective lower state championship games. Scores from all of the games are below with highlights attached. All scores are final.

SCHSL Class 4A Boys – Quarterfinals

West Florence 59 - North Augusta 58

Wilson 74 - Midland Valley 52

West Florence and Wilson will meet in the Class 4A Lower State Championship on Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30pm at the Florence Center.

SCHSL Class 3A Girls – Quarterfinals

Bishop England 47 - Loris 35

SCHSL Class 2A Boys – Quarterfinals

Wade Hampton 64 - Mullins 51

