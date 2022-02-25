Explosive second inning pushes Coastal Carolina softball past Monmouth

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team (6-5) used a six-run second inning to open day one of the Chanticleer Showdown handing Monmouth (1-5) a 12-2 loss in five innings on Thursday night at St. John Stadium.

Three different Chants recorded home runs against the Hawks led by Iyanla De Jesus’ two home runs in back-to-back innings, including a two-run shot over the center-field fence in the bottom of the second inning.

Keirstin Roose started the home run clinic for the Chants in the bottom of the second, as the freshman tallied her fourth of the season. Madison Hudson was next to join the party as the sophomore blasted her second career home run deep to center field just three batters later.

Payton Ebersole and Makiya Thomas recorded back-to-back walks before Abbey Montoya’s RBI single to left field brought home Ebersole and Thomas to make the score 6-0. De Jesus added two more runs for the Chants with her second home run of the night to put the host up 8-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Montoya’s single up the middle started the Chants’ momentum as CCU drew another pair of walks, loading the bases. With the bases loaded, Roose doubled to center field to bring home pinch-runner Kendall Bowman and Montoya to make the score 10-0. Jay Wrightsman then singled to left field to bring home pinch-runner Da’Vidria Robinson to add another CCU run. Coastal added its final run of the night as Hudson lined out to left field and Roose scored on the throw from the shortstop to third base.

In the circle, Kaitlin Beasley-Polko (3-1) earned her third victory of the season, throwing 4.0 innings and allowing just one hit and recorded six strikeouts. Also seeing action in the circle was redshirt sophomore Maddie Redman who tallied three strikeouts.

Montoya and De Jesus led the offense for Coastal, each finishing the night going 2-for-2 with two hits. De Jesus recorded four RBIs on the night, while Roose added three RBIs of her own and finished the night going 2-for-3.

The Chanticleers return to action tomorrow on Day Two of the Chanticleer Showdown at St. John Stadium. CCU will first face Central Michigan at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.