Community Champion: Retired Air Force veteran collects goods for local VA Clinic

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Retired Air Force veteran Bill LaMonte is still finding ways to serve his country and others.

LaMonte, a 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran living in Little River, now serves as the South Carolina VFW Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service coordinator with the Myrtle Beach VA Clinic.

In that role, he is responsible for helping meet the clinic’s various needs.

The clinic volunteer coordinator regularly reaches out to share a wish list of food and personal items they need for the veteran support programs and food bank.

After recently receiving such a request, LaMonte was able to secure $1,500 in donations and 100 military shirts valued at $700 for the clinic’s participation in the annual VA National Salute to Veteran Patients.

“My wife and I just do it because that’s who we are,” he said.

Across the country, the event pays tribute to just under 100,000 patients a day that receive medical treatment in VA medical facilities as well as nine million veterans who receive outpatient care there each year.

LaMonte also held a community food drive that netted over $700 in food items requested by the VA clinic for its food pantry.

He was honored for his dedication to our country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, recognizing veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

“Bill is one of the few people who says I’m here to make things better,” said Commander Mike Mishoe with VFW Post 10804.

LeMonte also helps with the VFW Post 10804 “Sunday Brunch” held every second Sunday each month from 9-11 a.m.

