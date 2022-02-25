Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Community Champion: Retired Air Force veteran collects goods for local VA Clinic

By Ian Klein
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Retired Air Force veteran Bill LaMonte is still finding ways to serve his country and others.

LaMonte, a 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran living in Little River, now serves as the South Carolina VFW Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service coordinator with the Myrtle Beach VA Clinic.

In that role, he is responsible for helping meet the clinic’s various needs.

The clinic volunteer coordinator regularly reaches out to share a wish list of food and personal items they need for the veteran support programs and food bank.

After recently receiving such a request, LaMonte was able to secure $1,500 in donations and 100 military shirts valued at $700 for the clinic’s participation in the annual VA National Salute to Veteran Patients.

“My wife and I just do it because that’s who we are,” he said.

Across the country, the event pays tribute to just under 100,000 patients a day that receive medical treatment in VA medical facilities as well as nine million veterans who receive outpatient care there each year.

LaMonte also held a community food drive that netted over $700 in food items requested by the VA clinic for its food pantry.

He was honored for his dedication to our country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, recognizing veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.

“Bill is one of the few people who says I’m here to make things better,” said Commander Mike Mishoe with VFW Post 10804.

LeMonte also helps with the VFW Post 10804 “Sunday Brunch” held every second Sunday each month from 9-11 a.m.

If you know a Community Champion you’d like to nominate email Ian Klein at ian.klein@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
North Myrtle Beach restaurant no longer carrying Russian alcohol, crab
Police: 1 hurt after weapon accidentally fired in Myrtle Beach
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

‘People are dying in my city:’ Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
Grand Strand Ukrainians ask for support amid Russian invasion
This Is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach barbershop celebrating 70 years of business
Members from various Myrtle Beach churches gather at Plyler Park for a prayer vigil for Ukraine.
Myrtle Beach churches host prayer vigil for Ukraine
Bobby Lewis (middle) has been working at the shop since he was 11.
This Is Carolina: North Myrtle Beach barbershop celebrating 70 years of business