Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Leaders in Congress are working through the fine print of the America Competes and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Acts.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the pieces of legislation focus on boosting our nation’s productivity on a global scale.

”The reality is our over reliance on foreign manufacturers is not just an economic issue,” said Raimondo. “It’s a national security vulnerability.”

Raimondo is calling on federal lawmakers to work their differences out and take swift action on the bills. She points to the global chip shortage as a reason.

”Twenty years ago, we produced almost 40% of all the world’s semiconductors, but over the years that has declined from that to now we produce only 12%,” said Raimondo.

As a result, Raimondo said Americans are paying higher prices for automobiles, appliances, and other devices when the out of pocket expense could be much cheaper if more goods like semiconductor chips were made in America.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) said the pandemic helped to expose our nation’s heavy reliance on other countries for goods.

“We’ve also seen disruptions in our food supply chain especially early in the pandemic, we ran short of things like toilet paper,” said Baldwin.

Baldwin said she wrote two provisions in the America Competes Act. The provisions include the Supply Chain Resiliency Act and parts of her Made in America Act.

Each deal with boosting our country’s competitiveness with China including in manufacturing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Andrew Clifford West, Makeon Jalik Holmes, and Bradford Dale Rogerson
Feds charge five for alleged drug trafficking ring in Pawleys Island area
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
1 hurt after bus crash on Highway 544
Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey arrested (via Horry County Police Department)
‘I didn’t harbor him’: Former NC police chief arrested at aunt’s home in Loris after faking death
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

The South Carolina State Legislature will consider a proposal that will give all teachers,...
State lawmakers proposing plan that would give teachers a $4,000 raise
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
2022 SC elections likely to use maps passed by lawmakers
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Florence
The Robert E. Lee Memorial Highway marker was removed from the campus of the Charleston School...
‘Robert E. Lee is not a war,’ SC city argues to move marker