Columbus Co. Sheriff: “Elaborate ruse” was orchestrated by “Spivey and his band of misfits”

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene didn’t mince words when discussing the alleged faked suicide by former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey this week, which sparked a days-long search before ending in Spivey’s arrest Thursday in South Carolina.

“I want the folks watching to see the manpower, the time and equipment that was used to investigate this elaborate ruse, if you will, orchestrated by Anthony Spivey and his band of misfits,” Greene said during a news conference Friday afternoon. “Please know that I am seeking restitution from these defendants.”

Spivey, who is facing dozens of charges stemming from his time leading the Chadbourn police force, was reported missing after he failed to appear for a hearing this week. After Spivey’s boat was located in the Lumber River near the Sandhills Hunting Club, a search began on the water and on the ground.

Investigators collected handwritten letters at the scene, along with the boat, which contained a .22 caliber rifle with a discharged round still in it.

A tip led investigators to the residence of Spivey’s aunt in Loris, S.C., and he was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

According to District Attorney Jon David, Spivey was brought back to Columbus County on Friday and a judge set his bond at $5 million in connection to an obstruction of justice charge.

Two people were arrested on Thursday and charged with obstruction of justice in the case. The bonds for Dean Sasser and Debbie Sasser was increased to $750,000 on Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring, the cost to taxpayers for the search for Spivey was approximately $64,000.

Spivey was arrested in April 2021 and charged with more than 70 offenses. The former chief is accused of repeatedly raiding the police department’s evidence room and stealing a variety of narcotics, cash, and firearms.

In June 2021, Spivey was charged with embezzling $8,000 meant for a family whose son was battling leukemia. According to the indictment, Spivey allegedly took money intended for the Buffkin family, who lost their son, Philip Tanner Buffkin, to his battle with leukemia in August of 2019.

Last month, Spivey was accused of stealing two catalytic converters from his employer.

Spivey was served 40 outstanding warrants for failure to appear Friday also.

“Mr. Spivey is in custody now, and it is my expectation that he’ll remain in custody until the disposition of all these cases,” David said. “That is certainly not only my hope, but my stated goal as district attorney to keep him there.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.