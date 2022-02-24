Woman injured in early morning shooting on S. Kings Highway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was found shot early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to a report from Myrtle Beach police, officers were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the 400 block of South Kings Highway for a disturbance call.

Police found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder when they arrived on scene. EMS transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.

According to the report, police found a tan SUV in the middle of the road with multiple bullet holes.

Police said the car’s windows were also shot out. No one was found inside.

The shooting remains under investigation by MBPD.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.