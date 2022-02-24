Woman injured in early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was shot early Thursday morning at a Myrtle Beach bar, police said.

According to a report from Myrtle Beach police, officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to Old Shillelagh at 405 S. Kings Highway for a disturbance call.

Police said they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. EMS transported the woman to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Two vehicles were also hit by gunfire, according to police. One of the vehicle’s reportedly had its windows shot out.

Last May, police investigated back-to-back shootings at the Old Shillelagh and Benjamins Calabash Seafood. Both businesses are within one block of each other.

Thursday’s shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the case, call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference number 22-003223. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.