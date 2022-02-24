A William Anthony Spivey was booked by Horry County PD

Submit a Tip
William Anthony Spivey was booked by Horry County PD

William Anthony Spivey, 36 (Photo from Horry County website)
William Anthony Spivey, 36 (Photo from Horry County website)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A William Anthony Spivey was booked by the Horry County PD at 1:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center according to their website.

Crews in Columbus County have been searching for former Chadbourn police chief William Anthony Spivey for several days after he went missing on Sunday.

WECT has reached out for more details, and this story will be updated as more information is available.

