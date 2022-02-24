Whataburger looking to open first Carolinas store in the Upstate, firm says
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is looking to open their first store in the Carolinas in the Upstate, according to commercial real estate firm Collett Greenville.
The real estate firm said in an Instagram post, Whataburger is currently looking for sites to start building. They are searching for the following criteria:
- Location: Primary retail/restaurant corridors in the Upstate of SC
- Size: 1 – 1.5 acres
- Access: At least two points of ingress/egress
- Preference is to purchase
Anyone with suggestions on a site in the Upstate that meets their criteria is asked to email Brayden Wynn at bwynn@collettre.com or Bill Runge at wrunge@collettre.com.
