Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Whataburger looking to open first Carolinas store in the Upstate, firm says

This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. The...
This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio, Texas. The iconic Texas restaurant chain will not allow the open carrying of guns on its properties, taking a stand against a new law legalizing the practice. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is looking to open their first store in the Carolinas in the Upstate, according to commercial real estate firm Collett Greenville.

The real estate firm said in an Instagram post, Whataburger is currently looking for sites to start building. They are searching for the following criteria:

  • Location: Primary retail/restaurant corridors in the Upstate of SC
  • Size:  1 – 1.5 acres
  • Access: At least two points of ingress/egress
  • Preference is to purchase

Anyone with suggestions on a site in the Upstate that meets their criteria is asked to email Brayden Wynn at bwynn@collettre.com or Bill Runge at wrunge@collettre.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Grissett
Police: Man threatened 10-year-old on Conway-area elementary school bus
One person was hurt in a Myrtle Beach-area wreck involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area crash involving pedestrian
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown
Police: Wanted Florence man threatened employees after being denied job
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
3rd body identified from Carteret County plane crash, authorities confirm

Latest News

Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey arrested (via Horry County Police Department)
Former Chadbourn police chief Spivey arrested in South Carolina
A woman was found shot early Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
Woman injured in early morning shooting on S. Kings Highway
Corey Grissett
Conway man accused of threatening 10-year-old on school bus arrested
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning in the Myrtle...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer along Highway 501