Whataburger looking to open first Carolinas store in the Upstate, firm says

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Whataburger is looking to open their first store in the Carolinas in the Upstate, according to commercial real estate firm Collett Greenville.

The real estate firm said in an Instagram post, Whataburger is currently looking for sites to start building. They are searching for the following criteria:

Location: Primary retail/restaurant corridors in the Upstate of SC

Size: 1 – 1.5 acres

Access: At least two points of ingress/egress

Preference is to purchase

Anyone with suggestions on a site in the Upstate that meets their criteria is asked to email Brayden Wynn at bwynn@collettre.com or Bill Runge at wrunge@collettre.com.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media. All rights reserved.