Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer along Highway 501

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning in the Myrtle...
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near Waccamaw Boulevard.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was heading southbound and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian died in the crash, Jones confirmed. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

For a time, lanes around the crash were blocked as crews worked the scene. HCFR initially said serious injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Grissett
Police: Man threatened 10-year-old on Conway-area elementary school bus
One person was hurt in a Myrtle Beach-area wreck involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area crash involving pedestrian
Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown
Police: Wanted Florence man threatened employees after being denied job
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
3rd body identified from Carteret County plane crash, authorities confirm
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Latest News

Prepare for some widespread fog this morning, especially along the beaches.
FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog this morning, comfortable afternoon ahead
A Conway pathways and trails master plan will consider ways to connect CCU and downtown Conway...
Conway looks to make getting around town easier with new trail network
Ahmaud Arbery mural
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery two years after his death
Conway looks to make getting around town easier with new trail network
Conway looks to make getting around town easier with new trail network