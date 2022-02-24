Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer along Highway 501

HORRY COUNTTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near Waccamaw Boulevard.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was heading southbound and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian died in the crash, Jones confirmed. That person’s name is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

For a time, lanes around the crash were blocked as crews worked the scene. HCFR initially said serious injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.