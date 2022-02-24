Marion County Animal Shelter seeks donations as leaders work to fund new shelter

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – When you drive up to the Marion County Animal Shelter, you are met with a melody of barking from dozens of dogs, hoping they will be the next one to find a forever home.

WMBF News took a trip to the Marion County Animal Shelter located on the appropriately named Cat and Dog Court in Mullins after social media posts swirled about bad conditions at the shelter. But we wanted to take a look for ourselves.

On a Wednesday afternoon, we found workers and volunteers who are doing everything they can to make sure cats and dogs there have a good life while they wait for their adoption day.

Bree Courcy showed WMBF News around the animal shelter and called every animal by name while rattling off facts about the dogs and cats who live there.

There are two areas where the dogs are kept. They either stay inside a garage-type of building or an outside fenced area where nearly every dog has its own cage and their own bed that’s lifted off the ground so they have a dry place to sleep in case of rain. Their dog bowls are full of food and water. And every single one greets you with a bark and big smile on their face.

The outdoor area of the Marion County Animal Shelter keeps dogs who are ready for adoption. (Source: WMBF News)

The dogs are also given time during the day to run around outside of their cages and enjoy the sunshine.

Their cat room is currently undergoing renovations. But for now, the cats are kept next to the office where some lounge around in their cat beds while others rub against the cage in hopes of getting their head scratched from a potential adopter.

The recurring theme from Courcy: “We are doing the best we can with what we have, but we love every animal here.”

The Shelter’s Future

Marion County took over the operations of the animal shelter in January 2015 after terminating a partnership with Paws to the Rescue.

Then in May 2016, Anderson Brothers Bank donated its building at 501 E. McIntyre Street to the county for the future use by the Marion County Animal Shelter.

WMBF News spoke with South Carolina state. Sen. Kent Williams who said renovating the building for the animal shelter has always been a priority. But he explained that over the course of nearly six years, some other county issues have been moved up the priority list, such as dealing with Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Cats inside Marion County Animal Shelter (Source: WMBF News)

During a county council meeting on Feb. 25, 2021, County Administrator Tim Harper announced the county is committing $250,000 for renovations on the building. He added that the county is working with Jackson & Sims Architect on the project.

Harper told WMBF News in an email that he is waiting on finals plans from Jackson and Sims.

While the estimated costs for the project stand at $1.2 million, both Harper and Williams said they are exploring additional funding sources and grants to get the renovations underway.

Williams said he is confident that progress will be made on the new shelter.

How You Can Help Marion County Animal Shelter

Courcy said if people aren’t able to adopt an animal but want to help, any donation is welcomed at the Marion County Animal Shelter, whether that is donating your time, supplies or money.

The shelter just has three paid employees: the director, a full-time employee and a part-time employee. It currently has about 10 active volunteers, which include people who help to transport dogs and cats to other rescues, who help with dog training and others who clean and walk the dogs.

She added that the shelter has applied to become a 501c3 in hopes of attracting bigger donors for the shelter.

In the meantime, the shelter relies heavily on those who donate through its Amazon Wish Lists or those who come by the shelter and drop off donations.

Courcy added that their Facebook page is always updated with animals that are available for adoption.

She said every little bit helps, even if you just have an hour and want to take a dog for a walk, the Marion County Animal Shelter will welcome you.

WMBF News will be following the developments on the new animal shelter and any funds the county receives for renovations.

