Lanes closed on Highway 90 due to outside fire, no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some community members in the Conway area may see smoke for an extended period of time due to an outside fire.

Crews were called to the fire near the 900 block of Highway 90 around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of traffic around the incident are currently closed as crews work the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Officials said two sheds and a tractor sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.

As of about 12:30 p.m., the fire is under control.

The Conway Fire Department is assisting at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

