Lake City police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Damien Muldrow
Damien Muldrow(Lake City Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted murder suspect.

The Lake City Police Department said Wednesday that 29-year-old Damien Muldrow is at large. Officials added that he goes by the nickname “D-Man” and is considered armed and dangerous.

Details regarding Muldrow’s murder charge were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

