Group of Ukrainians gather in Myrtle Beach to protest Russian invasion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of Ukrainians who live in the Grand Strand gathered in Myrtle Beach on Thursday to protest Russia’s invasion of their home country.

It comes a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion complete with airstrikes on cities and military bases as well as sending in troops across three fronts.

The group rallied at Myrtle Beach City Hall, marching with a large Ukrainian flag in hand as cars drove by.

“If you are driving by and see our flags, they see us here, they should get a message that we do need your help and your prayers,” said Anastasiia Sliusarenko. “We do need your help on social media to share our story. And we need it to be in the whole world, we need it to be global.”

Many who gathered Thursday still have family in Ukraine. Sliusarenko said she has been in contact with her mother, who is a teacher.

Others making their way to the rally were also keeping up with their relatives across the world as much as they can.

“My whole family right now is in Ukraine,” said another person who attended the rally. “They did not want to evacuate. They are standing their ground. My mother, my stepfather, my sister and my niece, my uncles and aunts, my cousins - they’re all in Ukraine.”

This protestor also said the best way to help is to support the Ukrainian army and “share the information about the injustice that’s happening now.”

“This tragedy was to destroy our military, but they will never be able to destroy our hearts and our spines,” said Sliusarenko. “Ukrainian people are very strong, driven and very brave people.”

