FIRST ALERT: One more day of record warmth ahead of weekend cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Record warmth will continue on Friday before much cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances return for the weekend.

Florence set a new record high temperature of 84 degrees on Thursday. Even warmer temperatures will arrive on Friday with afternoon readings a degree or two warmer. The result will be widespread record warmth.

A cold front will usher in cooler weather for the weekend with increasing chances of cool and damp weather by Sunday.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very mild with a few areas of patchy fog possible near the beach. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

The warmest weather for the next seven days arrives on Friday! Temperatures soar through the afternoon with the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and middle 80s inland. It’s likely we’ll see new record highs set Friday afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times as southwesterly winds push the warm air into the region.

Record high temperatures likely on Friday. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

A cold front will push southward through the area Friday night ushering in much cooler weather for the weekend. Saturday will start off with temperatures near 50 in the morning and only climb to near 60 by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny for most of the day with increasing clouds by the late afternoon and evening.

Cooler this weekend with light rain possible on Sunday. (WMBF)

Sunday will see a weak storm system approach the area providing cloudy skies and areas of light rain at times especially through the afternoon and evening. With cloudy skies in place through the day, temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will start off cool early next week and then gradually warm. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s on Monday will climb into the lower and middle 60s by the middle of the week.

