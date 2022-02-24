FIRST ALERT: Areas of dense fog this morning, comfortable afternoon ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re seeing areas of dense fog, especially sea fog across the region this morning. While this will cause some minor travel issues, we will see improvements by mid-morning, allowing for another nice day.

TODAY

Take your time as you head out the door this morning. Areas of fog will continue in the typical trouble spots and along the beaches this morning. An onshore wind will not only produce sea fog for the Grand Strand but keep temperatures cooler for highs today. Temperatures will return to the upper 60s for this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s on the beaches today with the fog keeping us cooler there. An onshore wind won't reach as far inland, allowing highs to climb in the Pee Dee. (WMBF)

Highs along the beaches will return to the upper 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Areas of sea fog will linger along the immediate coast. The further inland you go, the warmer you will be today. Highs far enough inland will reach the mid-upper 70s with a few more clouds at times.

FRIDAY

The warmest weather for the next seven days arrives on Friday! Temperatures soar through the afternoon with the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and middle 80s inland. It’s likely we’ll see new record highs set Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at the record highs and forecast temperatures for Friday. (WMBF)

Get outside and enjoy the warmth on Friday. If not, you will probably regret it with big changes in the forecast for the weekend as the next cold front arrives. This front will move in late Friday and usher in cooler weather for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Have plans for the weekend? We're cooler with rain chances at 40%. (WMBF)

Highs on Saturday will fall 20° in many locations. Highs inland will fall from 84° on Friday to 62° on Saturday. It will be breezy but at least sunshine will prevail for the first half of the weekend. We change the forecast even more for Sunday where clouds and cooler temperatures work in. An incoming system will bring temperatures in the lower 50s, mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of light showers.

NEXT WEEK

It’s back to more seasonable weather through much of next week. That means temperatures are back into the upper 50s with some morning frost threats through mid-week. We will return to the 60s and even some 70s inland by the middle of next week.

