Feb. 23 SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason continued on Wednesday evening with local SCHSL and SCISA schools looking to advance in the postseason. Scores from tonight’s matchups are below. Highlights will be added throughout the evening.

SCHSL Class 4A Girls – Quarterfinals

South Florence 41 - Aiken 34

North Augusta 35 - North Myrtle Beach 32

South Florence & North Augusta will meet in the Class 4A Lower State Championship on Tuesday, March 1st at 5:30pm at the Florence Center.

SCISA Class 3A Boys – Quarterfinals

Trinity Collegiate 84 - Pinewood Prep 78

The Titans will face Augusta Christian in the SCISA Class 3A semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.

