Feb. 23 SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scores
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The high school basketball postseason continued on Wednesday evening with local SCHSL and SCISA schools looking to advance in the postseason. Scores from tonight’s matchups are below. Highlights will be added throughout the evening.
SCHSL Class 4A Girls – Quarterfinals
South Florence 41 - Aiken 34
North Augusta 35 - North Myrtle Beach 32
South Florence & North Augusta will meet in the Class 4A Lower State Championship on Tuesday, March 1st at 5:30pm at the Florence Center.
SCISA Class 3A Boys – Quarterfinals
Trinity Collegiate 84 - Pinewood Prep 78
The Titans will face Augusta Christian in the SCISA Class 3A semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center.
