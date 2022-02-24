Deputies: 1 killed, 3 wanted in deadly Scotland County armed robbery

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and three others remain at large after an armed robbery turned deadly in Scotland County on Wednesday.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to the Skill Game Room in Laurinburg, located in the area of Riverton Road and Airbase Road, in response to shots fired.

Responding deputies found a man on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

The sheriff’s office also posted surveillance photos of three suspects to social media. They’re also believed to be driving a dark gray/black truck.

On February 23, 2022, at approximately 5:35 pm, officers with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to... Posted by Scotland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or Scotland Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146.

