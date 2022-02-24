Submit a Tip
Deputies: 1 killed, 3 wanted in deadly Scotland County armed robbery

Deputies said one person was killed and three others are wanted after a deadly Scotland County armed robbery.(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and three others remain at large after an armed robbery turned deadly in Scotland County on Wednesday.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to the Skill Game Room in Laurinburg, located in the area of Riverton Road and Airbase Road, in response to shots fired.

Responding deputies found a man on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead after EMS arrived.

The sheriff’s office also posted surveillance photos of three suspects to social media. They’re also believed to be driving a dark gray/black truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or Scotland Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146.

