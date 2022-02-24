‘A danger to the community’: S.C. woman denied bond after baby’s fentanyl overdose death

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina woman was denied bond today in a court appearance related to the overdose death of an 11-month baby.

Joyce Stover appeared in court on a charge of homicide by child abuse.

Judge Brian Gibbons called Stover a “danger to the community and to herself.”

The case dates back to November 2021 when Chester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Elizabeth Drive in reference to an unresponsive baby.

A lethal amount of fentanyl was determined as the cause of death.

The baby’s grandmother, 55-year-old Sharon Elaine Jordan, was caring for the child at the time. The baby’s mother, 33-year-old Joyce Renee Stover, was visiting.

Stover was not allowed to be left alone with them but Jordan temporarily left the home. When she came back, she found Stover asleep and the baby on the kitchen floor unsupervised.

They were placed in a crib and shortly thereafter found unresponsive.

Investigators found bottles of NARCAN in the baby’s crib.

Both women were arrested and Jordan was charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She was given a $20,000 bond.

At the time of the arrests, Stover was denied bond.

