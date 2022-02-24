Coroner identifies man killed in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed in a shooting in Lake City last weekend, according to an official.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 36-year-old Jeremy Lenard McMillan, of Columbia, was killed in a shooting Sunday. He was identified Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

It’s the second homicide in the city within the past several days.

von Lutcken said the body of 20-year-old Jaheim Tariq Hanna was found Feb. 18 on Graham Road.

