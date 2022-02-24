Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies man killed in Lake City shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed in a shooting in Lake City last weekend, according to an official.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 36-year-old Jeremy Lenard McMillan, of Columbia, was killed in a shooting Sunday. He was identified Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

MORE COVERAGE | Lake City police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

It’s the second homicide in the city within the past several days.

von Lutcken said the body of 20-year-old Jaheim Tariq Hanna was found Feb. 18 on Graham Road.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

