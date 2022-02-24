Conway looks to make getting around town easier with new trail network

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - More ways of getting from Point A to Point B.

Leaders in the City of Conway are looking at ways to expand the city’s network of trails with a new trails and pathways master plan.

Residents and other community members were invited to a workshop Wednesday afternoon to discuss which areas they would like to see incorporated in the new master plan.

People could drop by the planning and building department, write an idea on a sticky note and stick that on one of the bulletin boards on display. That way all the ideas can be worked into a master plan for taking on this issue.

“I’m a, sort of, avid trail-user,” said Sara Rich, a Conway resident who stopped in on the workshop. “Of course, I would like to see more trails, and more connectivity between the trail islands.”

Whether it’s on a bike, running with her dog, or just taking a stroll, Rich finds herself on one of Conway’s 16 miles of trails all the time.

For Rich and her family, the trails are more important than just leisure activities.

“My husband has a vision impairment that keeps him from being able to operate a car, so for him, being able to get back and forth to work, to grocery stores, it’s always by bicycle,” she said.

Having more trails connecting the city together would make getting around town a lot easier for her and her husband.

An architect working on trails and pathways master plan for the city wants to hear from people like Rich, to learn where the biggest areas of need are.

“Get everyone’s visions and aspirations for the trail system, what the priorities are for connected spaces,” said Principal Landscape Architect Emily McCoy. “That’ll also help us prioritize which spaces to get connected first.”

Folks brought up ideas ranging from a rail trail connecting Conway and Aynor, to a bike/walk path connecting Coastal Carolina University to downtown Conway.

Rich is a big proponent of the CCU path idea, but she’d welcome any new trails to check out.

“It would facilitate a more active population in Conway,” she said. “We could actually enjoy this beautiful place we live a lot more.”

McCoy will take all the ideas from the workshop and factor them into several possible options for a new trail network.

Those will be presented for more feedback at another workshop March 29.

Those who couldn’t make it to the workshop can express their thoughts in a survey here.

