1 hurt in Myrtle Beach-area crash involving pedestrian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a Myrtle Beach area crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Dick Pond Road and Socastee Boulevard. Crews were first called to the scene at 7:46 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

