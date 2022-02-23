Submit a Tip
Study says SC among most dangerous states for young drivers

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study says South Carolina roads are among the most dangerous in the country for young drivers.

According to the research from Dolman Law, from 2015 to 2019 there were 552 fatal crashes in South Carolina involving drivers between 15 and 20 years old.

This averages out to 144 fatal crashes per 100,000 young people in the state.

That is the fourth-highest average in the country, according to the study.

South Carolina is surpassed only by Mississippi, Alabama and Montana in the research.

“Young drivers are very new to driving when they first hit the road, so could be overconfident, or the complete opposite and be intimidated, leading to nervous driving, both of which could lead to road accidents,” a spokesperson for Dolman Law said. “It is interesting that half of the top ten most dangerous states for young drivers are in the South East.”

