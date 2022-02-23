SCBCA releases All-State basketball selections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State selections for boys and girls basketball on Wednesday.

Several names from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were named to the squads, including a pair that won player of the year honors.

You can view the list of local selections below:

CLASS 5A BOYS

Jonah Nesmith, Carolina Forest

CLASS 4A BOYS

Jamari Briggs, Hartsville

Deuce Hudson, West Florence

Zande Butler, Wilson

CLASS 3A BOYS

Demarco Bethea, Dillon

Murry Legette, Loris

CLASS 3A GIRLS

JaLynn Johnson, Loris

Tysonia Lowe, Marlboro County

CLASS 2A BOYS

Johnell Sindab, Mullins

Darius Griffin, Latta

CLASS 2A GIRLS

MaKayla Legette, Latta

Yazmie Howard, Marion

CLASS 1A BOYS

Tevin Young, Carvers Bay*

Jace Avant, Johnsonville

Cyrus Ellison, Hannah-Pamplico

Havaughn Green, Carvers Bay

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon**

Tyneshia Hickman, McBee

Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View

Jaleya Ford, Lake View

*Named Class 1A Co-Player of the Year

**Named Class 1A Player of the Year

