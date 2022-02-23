SCBCA releases All-State basketball selections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State selections for boys and girls basketball on Wednesday.
Several names from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee were named to the squads, including a pair that won player of the year honors.
You can view the list of local selections below:
CLASS 5A BOYS
Jonah Nesmith, Carolina Forest
CLASS 4A BOYS
Jamari Briggs, Hartsville
Deuce Hudson, West Florence
Zande Butler, Wilson
CLASS 3A BOYS
Demarco Bethea, Dillon
Murry Legette, Loris
CLASS 3A GIRLS
JaLynn Johnson, Loris
Tysonia Lowe, Marlboro County
CLASS 2A BOYS
Johnell Sindab, Mullins
Darius Griffin, Latta
CLASS 2A GIRLS
MaKayla Legette, Latta
Yazmie Howard, Marion
CLASS 1A BOYS
Tevin Young, Carvers Bay*
Jace Avant, Johnsonville
Cyrus Ellison, Hannah-Pamplico
Havaughn Green, Carvers Bay
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Talaysia Cooper, East Clarendon**
Tyneshia Hickman, McBee
Ja’Niyah Waters, Lake View
Jaleya Ford, Lake View
*Named Class 1A Co-Player of the Year
**Named Class 1A Player of the Year
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.