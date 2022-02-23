Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting
FILE - Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on...
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
4 people killed in military-contracted chopper crash at missile range facility in Hawaii
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast