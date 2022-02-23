Submit a Tip
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery two years after his death

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two years ago, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood.

Arbery was chased and gunned down by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael in Satilla Shores. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan recorded video of the shooting. That video was later released and went viral.

Now, the men convicted in Arbery’s killing are behind bars. The McMichaels and Bryan were all found guilty of murder among other charges in the state case. On Tuesday, a jury found them guilty of federal hate crime charges.

Georgia’s House recently passed a resolution to recognize the day of Arbery’s passing as “Ahmaud Arbery Day.” As a part of the resolution, state representatives are encouraging you to walk or run 2.23 miles on February 23 and reflect on how Arbery’s life was taken two years ago while he was jogging.

Several events will be taking place in Glynn County to remember and honor Arbery.

Family members say there will be a walk and run at Brunswick High School at 3:45 p.m.

There is also a vigil planned at 5 p.m. at the Ahmaud Arbery Mural and a Transformative Justice Coalition discussion event at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

