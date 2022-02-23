Police: Wanted Florence man threatened employees after being denied job

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is wanted after police said he threatened employees after being denied a job.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened Feb. 9 at Kohls, located on West Radio Drive. Officials said the suspect, Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown, became disorderly after being denied a job and left.

He then allegedly started calling the store and threatening employees, and reportedly returned to the store parking lot holding what was believed to be a firearm out the window.

Brown has outstanding warrants for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication and second-degree harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

