Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Wanted Florence man threatened employees after being denied job

Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown
Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is wanted after police said he threatened employees after being denied a job.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened Feb. 9 at Kohls, located on West Radio Drive. Officials said the suspect, Tyheim Nicholas Shackue Brown, became disorderly after being denied a job and left.

He then allegedly started calling the store and threatening employees, and reportedly returned to the store parking lot holding what was believed to be a firearm out the window.

Brown has outstanding warrants for pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful communication and second-degree harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

Corey Grissett
Man wanted in connection to incident involving Horry County school bus, police say
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting
.
VIDEO: Man wanted in connection to incident involving Horry County school bus, police say