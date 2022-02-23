North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission votes in favor of new zoning for Crescent Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The future of Crescent Beach may be taking shape.

The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted in favor of new zoning that could bring a new, large hotel or two to the community’s main intersection.

Currently, the property just South of 17 is zoned for 135-foot buildings on either side of Ocean Boulevard.

Crescent Beach proposed zoning (North Myrtle Beach)

The initial plan, which was met by an uproar from the community, would allow 165-foot buildings on either side of the street, with minimal parking requirements.

At a workshop last month, city leaders came up with what they proposed as a compromise - 165-feet buildings would be allowed on the beachside, but a hard cap of 90-feet, including parking, would be the rule on the inland side of Ocean Boulevard.

Folks living in Crescent Beach still feel like this idea wouldn’t be a good fit for the area and they want to know what exactly this is all for before any decisions are made.

The Crescent Beach community came in full force to make sure the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission knew how they felt about plans to rezone land at the heart of Crescent Beach.

Not a single person in attendance supported the idea, and those who couldn’t make it, wrote in letters to the city to make sure they were read before commission members made any decisions.

Concerns over traffic, beach congestion and overall quality of life filled the council chambers. Even the commission was divided on which way to go.

“I’m concerned, personally, with the height,” said Harvey Eisner, a member of the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission. “Always have been, and the setback.”

Those in favor see it as an opportunity to revitalize the area as the city continues to grow.

“North Myrtle Beach has an aging inventory, which is going to be one of our biggest problems in the future if our businesses owners don’t take care of that,” said Callie Jean Wise, also a member of the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission.

Ultimately, they voted 4-3 to give the rezoning a positive recommendation.

No plans for the property have been announced, but Crescent Beachians are hoping they are going to be presented at some point before the rezoning gets a final vote.

“We need to see the plans because we don’t know what he can build,” Crescent Beach resident Anne Brosnan said. “He can build anything within the confines of RC apparently because that’s what he’s getting, RC oceanfront.”

The rezoning overlay with the big buildings up front and smaller in the back will take that positive recommendation to the city council in two weeks, where everyone will have the chance to express their concerns once again.

It will take two votes for final approval, which could realistically happen by the end of March.

