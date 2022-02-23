Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New mural highlighting Myrtle Beach’s ‘claims to fame’ to be painted in Nance Plaza

According to the city, Leadership Grand Strand Class 42 designed the mural, which will be...
According to the city, Leadership Grand Strand Class 42 designed the mural, which will be painted on a building along 9th Avenue North.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new mural is coming to Myrtle Beach’s Nance Plaza.

According to the city, Leadership Grand Strand Class 42 designed the mural, which will be painted on a building along 9th Avenue North.

Officials said the mural will incorporate the colors of the new Arts and Innovation District logo and will include some of the city’s “claims to fame,” including shag, beach music, golf, and the SkyWheel.

The building’s owner is working with LGS on the project and has additional plans for improving the exterior.

The mural will go before the Community Appearance Board next week for final approval.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission votes in favor of new zoning for Crescent Beach
.
Surfside Beach council votes for ‘Pier Committee’ with requirements for members
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting