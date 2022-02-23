New mural highlighting Myrtle Beach’s ‘claims to fame’ to be painted in Nance Plaza

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new mural is coming to Myrtle Beach’s Nance Plaza.

According to the city, Leadership Grand Strand Class 42 designed the mural, which will be painted on a building along 9th Avenue North.

Officials said the mural will incorporate the colors of the new Arts and Innovation District logo and will include some of the city’s “claims to fame,” including shag, beach music, golf, and the SkyWheel.

The building’s owner is working with LGS on the project and has additional plans for improving the exterior.

The mural will go before the Community Appearance Board next week for final approval.

