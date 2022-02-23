New distribution center, 280+ jobs coming to Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A leading frood distributor is building a new distribution center in Florence, creating 280 new jobs for the community.

Cheney Brothers announced plans Wednesday to construct a new $66 million distribution center in Florence County.

“We are excited to welcome Cheney Brothers to Florence County. Distribution companies continue to recognize the strong logistical and supply chain advantages to locating in Florence County, namely Florence County’s location at the intersection of I-95 and I-20. The creation of 280 new jobs by Cheney Brothers will yield a positive impact in our community,” said Willard Dorriety, Jr., the Florence County Council Chairman.

With locations in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, Cheney Brothers is locating its newest facility at Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park in Florence to meet the growing demand of the region.

The project will consist of a modern 400,000-square-foot refrigerator/freezer distribution facility, over 45 loading docks, a Cheney Express and a culinary kitchen.

“Florence was the logical choice to locate the new facility, considering the great access and the superior interstate system of transportation. The city, county and state have been very supportive and easy to work with throughout the process,” said Cheney Brothers CEO and Chairman of the Board Byron Russell.

Those interested in joining the Cheney Brothers team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

