Motorcyclist killed in Pee Dee crash identified, Marlboro coroner says

Deadly crash
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the coroner’s office.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the motorcyclist, 45-year-old Gerald Bellaire, collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401.

The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating.

