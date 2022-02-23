Motorcyclist killed in Pee Dee crash identified, Marlboro coroner says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the coroner’s office.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the motorcyclist, 45-year-old Gerald Bellaire, collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401.

The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating.

