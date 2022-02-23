Submit a Tip
Masks optional for Robeson County Schools Feb. 28

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday, Sept. 10, that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Masks will be optional in Robeson County schools beginning Monday, February 28. The board of education voted Tuesday night to remove the mandate that has been in place since August.

The decision comes after recent changes approved by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Based on federal mandate, students and bus drivers will still be required to wear a mask while on the school bus.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will continue to place an emphasis on the daily sanitization of school buildings and buses.

“We have seen a drastic decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County and in our school district. Due to this decline, our Board of Education has voted to let parents and students decide what is the best option for them moving forward,” said Dr. Gordon Burnette, PSRC Chief Communications Officer.

The school district will continue to track positive cases within school buildings. Desk shields will be optional.

“The safety and health of our students and staff within the Public Schools of Robeson County remain our top priority. The district will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends and data within Robeson County and make adjustments to our plan if warranted,” Burnette added.

