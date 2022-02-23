Mark Lazarus to run for Horry County Council Chairman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County Council Chairman is throwing his name into this year’s election.

Mark Lazarus confirmed to WMBF News on Wednesday that he will run for the position he held from 2013-2018. He was defeated by current chairman Johnny Gardner in the 2018 election.

Lazarus is expected to formally announce his candidacy soon and will hold a campaign kickoff event on March 10 at El Cerro Grande, located on 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Current councilman Johnny Vaught announced his candidacy last month.

As of Wednesday, it’s unclear if Gardner will run for re-election.

