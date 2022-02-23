Submit a Tip
Man wanted in connection to incident involving Horry County school bus, police say

Corey Grissett
Corey Grissett(Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMB) – Conway police are searching for a man who they say is wanted in connection to an incident involving a Horry County school bus.

Corey Grissett faces several charges including interference with school bus operation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and third-degree assault and battery.

The police department says the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to get more information on the incident, and Horry County Schools to see how many children were on the bus during the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

If anyone has information on Grissett’s whereabouts you’re asked to call 843-248-1790.

