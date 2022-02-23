Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Long Bay Theatre presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Theatre in Myrtle Beach will host Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding this weekend.

The show is completely sold out. We loved catching up with some of the performers and learning everything there is to know. If you missed tickets for this show, be sure to visit their website here for upcoming events.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

gst
Horry County student Christian Moody named finalist in national arts competition and nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 4
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 3
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 1