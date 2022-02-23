The Long Bay Theatre presents Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Theatre in Myrtle Beach will host Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding this weekend.

The show is completely sold out. We loved catching up with some of the performers and learning everything there is to know. If you missed tickets for this show, be sure to visit their website here for upcoming events.

